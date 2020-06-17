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Dark Outpost 06-17-2020 Deep Fake Technology & George Floyd
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96 views • June 18, 2020
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A crime so heinous that it shocked the nation. Sparking protests, civil unrest, riots, looting and anarchy. But did it really happen? Who was George Floyd? Who is Derek Chauvin? Is what we saw in the now infamous encounter in Minneapolis fact? Did it occur the way we were told it did? And who or what was in the golden casket? A congressional candidate claims we are being played, and that what we witnessed is a giant PSYOP and that she has the facts to back up her claims. Tonight, we'll ask her about it. Leave the world you think you know behind and join us at the Dark Outpost!
Dr. Winnie Heartstrong is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Missouri's 1st Congressional District. She is on the ballot in the Republican primary on August 4, 2020. She is a wife, mother, author, advocate, and educator who was saved from an abortion after her mother viewed an ultrasound. She has a Ph.D. in political communication and has taught at the college-level for close to a decade.
Dr. Winnie is raising her young family in the heartlands and plans to use her experience to advocate for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. She believes wholeheartedly that the future of St. Louis is Great! To learn more,
A crime so heinous that it shocked the nation. Sparking protests, civil unrest, riots, looting and anarchy. But did it really happen? Who was George Floyd? Who is Derek Chauvin? Is what we saw in the now infamous encounter in Minneapolis fact? Did it occur the way we were told it did? And who or what was in the golden casket? A congressional candidate claims we are being played, and that what we witnessed is a giant PSYOP and that she has the facts to back up her claims. Tonight, we'll ask her about it. Leave the world you think you know behind and join us at the Dark Outpost!
Dr. Winnie Heartstrong is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Missouri's 1st Congressional District. She is on the ballot in the Republican primary on August 4, 2020. She is a wife, mother, author, advocate, and educator who was saved from an abortion after her mother viewed an ultrasound. She has a Ph.D. in political communication and has taught at the college-level for close to a decade.
Dr. Winnie is raising her young family in the heartlands and plans to use her experience to advocate for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. She believes wholeheartedly that the future of St. Louis is Great! To learn more,
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