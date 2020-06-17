BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dark Outpost 06-17-2020 Deep Fake Technology & George Floyd
David Zublick
David Zublick
468 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
96 views • June 18, 2020
Give The Gift Of Protection This Father's Day With The Solar Powered Water Heater. Go to http://www.solarwaterheater.com and put "David15" In The Coupon Code To Save 15% today!

A crime so heinous that it shocked the nation. Sparking protests, civil unrest, riots, looting and anarchy. But did it really happen? Who was George Floyd? Who is Derek Chauvin? Is what we saw in the now infamous encounter in Minneapolis fact? Did it occur the way we were told it did? And who or what was in the golden casket? A congressional candidate claims we are being played, and that what we witnessed is a giant PSYOP and that she has the facts to back up her claims. Tonight, we'll ask her about it. Leave the world you think you know behind and join us at the Dark Outpost!

Dr. Winnie Heartstrong is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Missouri's 1st Congressional District. She is on the ballot in the Republican primary on August 4, 2020. She is a wife, mother, author, advocate, and educator who was saved from an abortion after her mother viewed an ultrasound. She has a Ph.D. in political communication and has taught at the college-level for close to a decade.

Dr. Winnie is raising her young family in the heartlands and plans to use her experience to advocate for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. She believes wholeheartedly that the future of St. Louis is Great! To learn more,
Keywords
newspoliticspop culturepsyopgeorge floydderek chauvin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Tech Giants Brace For Intense Scrutiny If Democrats Win Midterms

Tech Giants Brace For Intense Scrutiny If Democrats Win Midterms

Chase Codewell
Oakland Mayor Backs Measure EE, Which Could Raise City Council Pay by Up to $108,000

Oakland Mayor Backs Measure EE, Which Could Raise City Council Pay by Up to $108,000

Douglas Harrington
CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

Morgan S. Verity
Oman&#8217;s foreign minister calls for regional security pact excluding U.S. as Gulf tensions mount

Oman’s foreign minister calls for regional security pact excluding U.S. as Gulf tensions mount

Belle Carter
NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

Cassie B.
Trump Cancels Kansas Rally Days Before Midterms; White House Cites Virtual Campaign Events

Trump Cancels Kansas Rally Days Before Midterms; White House Cites Virtual Campaign Events

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy