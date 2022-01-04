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Amazing Lego-Style HEMP BLOCKS Make Building a House Quick, Easy & Sustainable
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199 views • January 04, 2022
Exploring Alternatives

These hempcrete blocks are a green building material made with a hemp-lime insulation mixture packed around a biocomposite structural frame. They can be stacked like bricks to build walls up to 30 feet high and they become the insulation and the structure of the building. All you need to do after the walls are built is plaster the inside and outside, and then add windows, doors, and a roof!

The hemp plant sequesters carbon during its growth, and lime, as it dries, reabsorbs the carbon that was released when it was manufactured, which means the hemp-lime mixture is carbon negative (it sequesters more carbon than it creates in its life cycle). Terry Radford from Just BioFiber says that these hempcrete blocks will sequester about 10 tons of carbon per house.

Just BioFiber is located in Alberta, Canada and you can find out more about their hempcrete blocks here:
https://justbiofiber.com/
https://www.facebook.com/justbiofiber

Not only is this an environmentally friendly building material, it also creates a comfortable living space. The hempcrete helps to regulate temperature and humidity, it reduces noise transmission through the walls, it's fire-resistant, and it's non-toxic.

This is an incredible green building technology and we can't wait to see Just BioFiber ramp up their block production so that we can start to see hempcrete buildings popping up all over the world.

Thanks for watching!

Mat & Danielle

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CREDITS
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Music & Song Credits:
All music in this video was composed, performed, and recorded by Mat of Exploring Alternatives.

Editing Credits:
Mat and Danielle of Exploring Alternatives

Filming Credits:
Mat and Danielle of Exploring Alternatives

Project Photos provided by Just BioFiber
https://justbiofiber.com/

Hemp field clip by Hempbassadors
https://www.hempbassadors.ca/en/

#hempcrete #greenbuilding #hempcreteconstruction
Keywords
househempbuildexploring alternativeshempcretegreen buildinghemp crete construction
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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