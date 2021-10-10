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A 16-year-old student in Wyoming was arrested and the entire school was placed on lockdown — all because she refused to wear a mask.
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301 views • October 10, 2021
The stasi have spoken! your body our choice no longer your body your choice, Its for the greater good. (Stasi
The Ministry for State Security, or State Security Service, commonly known as the Stasi, was the official state security service of the German Democratic Republic. )
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/watch-16-year-old-wyoming-student-arrested-not-wearing-mask-entire-school-placed-lockdown/
Grace Smith, 16, had already been suspended twice from Laramie High School in Wyoming for refusing to wear masks in class.
As the brave student attempted to go to class unmuzzled once again, she was met with police and given a $500 citation. When she was told to leave the school, she refused to comply. At that point, she was handcuffed and arrested.
As the situation unfolded, an announcement over the loudspeaker said that “we are in a lockdown, please stay in your rooms.”
TRENDING: WATCH: 16-Year-Old Wyoming Student Arrested for Not Wearing Mask, Entire School Placed on Lockdown
Meet Grace. She’s a 16 year old girl who’s showing more courage than most men right now. She’s refusing to comply with the mask mandate her Wyoming school board is trying to force. She was fined and arrested. Here’s her arrest. She’s a hero.
Support her: https://t.co/reUHkcHjHx pic.twitter.com/fs0Xr5mz03
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 9, 2021
The Ministry for State Security, or State Security Service, commonly known as the Stasi, was the official state security service of the German Democratic Republic. )
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/watch-16-year-old-wyoming-student-arrested-not-wearing-mask-entire-school-placed-lockdown/
Grace Smith, 16, had already been suspended twice from Laramie High School in Wyoming for refusing to wear masks in class.
As the brave student attempted to go to class unmuzzled once again, she was met with police and given a $500 citation. When she was told to leave the school, she refused to comply. At that point, she was handcuffed and arrested.
As the situation unfolded, an announcement over the loudspeaker said that “we are in a lockdown, please stay in your rooms.”
TRENDING: WATCH: 16-Year-Old Wyoming Student Arrested for Not Wearing Mask, Entire School Placed on Lockdown
Meet Grace. She’s a 16 year old girl who’s showing more courage than most men right now. She’s refusing to comply with the mask mandate her Wyoming school board is trying to force. She was fined and arrested. Here’s her arrest. She’s a hero.
Support her: https://t.co/reUHkcHjHx pic.twitter.com/fs0Xr5mz03
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 9, 2021
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