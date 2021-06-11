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The Occult History of the Third Reich Part 3 - Adolf Hitler
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63 views • June 11, 2021
In the violent aftermath of the first World War, an increasing fascination with the mystical and esoteric had swept German aristocratic and educated classes. Obsessed with the occult, leader of the SS Heinrich Himmler made it his goal to create a race of superhumans and embarked on the strangest eugenics experiment in history.In May 1933, Nazi students, Brownshirts and Hitler Youth burn works of literature, philosophy and science by the thousands. Hitler's revolt against the intellect was enshrined in a new religion, a religion devoted to the mysteries of blood and race. A new religion that paved the way to the murder of millions.
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