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I'M BACK! MINNESOTA IS BURNING AGAIN, BIDEN & MORE SARCASTIC SOUTHERN GIRL
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180 views • April 14, 2021
NEW! MORE RIOTS IN MINNESOTA, BIDEN'S RESPONSE, DEMOCRATS CALLING FOR UPRISINGS & VIOLENCE & TRUMP VS BIDEN! FOUND SOME INTERESTING THINGS! AND I'VE GOT QUESTIONS... HMMMM. YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS THIS ONE!
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