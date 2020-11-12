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News Coup Update: Sydney Powell Reveals Mysterious Biden Votes in Multiple States
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85 views • November 12, 2020
Nov 11, 2020
TruNews
Today on TruNews we discuss the switching and theft of 3,469,261 votes in key 2020 battleground states and precincts across America using the Democrat backed, Chinese infiltrated, Dominion Election voting software. We also address the decapitation of the Deep State leadership at the Pentagon and what the appointment of Green Berets and General Flynn patriots may mean for President Trump’s counter strike against what’s shaping up to be the largest threat against the Republic in the history of our nation. Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 11/11/2020
Source: https://www.trunews.com/stream/news-coup-update-sydney-powell-reveals-mysterious-biden-votes-in-multiple-states
TruNews
Today on TruNews we discuss the switching and theft of 3,469,261 votes in key 2020 battleground states and precincts across America using the Democrat backed, Chinese infiltrated, Dominion Election voting software. We also address the decapitation of the Deep State leadership at the Pentagon and what the appointment of Green Berets and General Flynn patriots may mean for President Trump’s counter strike against what’s shaping up to be the largest threat against the Republic in the history of our nation. Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 11/11/2020
Source: https://www.trunews.com/stream/news-coup-update-sydney-powell-reveals-mysterious-biden-votes-in-multiple-states
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