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COREIGN - Stop This Madness, Album 'Liberty'
Lyrics: https://coreign.ch/lyricsliberty.php#sl_StopThisMadness
video production - Stephan Fässler, https://fotofaessler.ch
© 2021 COREIGN all rights reserved.
COREIGN is a Swiss Progressive Hard Rock Studio Band. https://coreign.ch special thanks to the actors: Aysha Bruggmann Bianca Trottmann Vivienne Reiser Manuel Fässler Daniel Fässler Sascha Gerber Emily Wiesendanger Jeaninne Freiburghaus Rebekka Hofele Rebecca Gerber Romea Rimann Seraina Gerber