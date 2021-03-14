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The Obama Deception
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233 views • March 14, 2021
The Obama Deception is a hard-hitting film that completely destroys the myth that Barack Obama was working for the best interests of the American people. The Obama phenomenon was a hoax carefully crafted by the captains of the New World Order. He was being pushed as savior in an attempt to con the American people into accepting global slavery.
This film by Alex Jones was released on March 12, 2009.
GAB: @RealAlexJones
banned.video
_____
Posted by:
MINDS: @CashDaily
knowwhatsright.weebly.com
This film by Alex Jones was released on March 12, 2009.
GAB: @RealAlexJones
banned.video
_____
Posted by:
MINDS: @CashDaily
knowwhatsright.weebly.com
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