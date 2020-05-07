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Inn the right place(WHEN WAS JESUS BORN)? P2
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16 views • May 07, 2020
December 25th is traditionally celebrated as the birth of Jesus but what if this was not the correct day and the real birthday of Jesus has been hidden from us right in scripture?
This is a 4 part teaching on studying the bible to find out when was Jesus really born?
This is a 4 part teaching on studying the bible to find out when was Jesus really born?
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