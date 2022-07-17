Kyiv. February 5, 2022. "Bandera Readings".

Evgeny Karas:

"We are given so many weapons not because we are so good, but because we are doing the tasks of the West. Because we are the only ones who are ready to carry them out. Because we have fun and cool to kill. And we started a war that was not for 60 years...

Further, Yevgeny Karas says that the effectiveness of 10% of the active ones is higher than the rest, without them it would not be a Maidan, but a parade of tolerance.



