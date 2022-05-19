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UN-Biden “Health” Scheme Seeks Global Government, Warns Dr. Malone
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35 views • May 19, 2022
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thenewamerican.com/un-biden-health-scheme-seeks-global-government-warns-dr-malone/
A massive power grab by the UN World Health Organization and the Biden administration--with the World Economic Forum and Bill Gates in the background--is an attempt to subvert national sovereignty and build a one-world government with totalitarian rule, warned mRNA pioneer Dr. Robert Malone in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman for Conversations That Matter. This is an "impeachable offense" on Biden's part, he said, warning of the extreme consequences of allowing this to go through. Dr. Malone is calling for criminals to be held accountable and for this power grab to be resisted by all Americans.
A massive power grab by the UN World Health Organization and the Biden administration--with the World Economic Forum and Bill Gates in the background--is an attempt to subvert national sovereignty and build a one-world government with totalitarian rule, warned mRNA pioneer Dr. Robert Malone in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman for Conversations That Matter. This is an "impeachable offense" on Biden's part, he said, warning of the extreme consequences of allowing this to go through. Dr. Malone is calling for criminals to be held accountable and for this power grab to be resisted by all Americans.
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