A United Airlines flight from Houston to New York was evacuated after its engine caught fire, (at takeoff) marking the third aviation incident in a week.
That followed the crash of a medical transport jet in a Philadelphia neighborhood and the collision between a short-haul airliner and a US Army helicopter on approach to Washington’s Ronald Reagan airport.