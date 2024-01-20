Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Neil Oliver's blistering commentary on the WEF jamboree of hypocrisy at Davos
channel image
GalacticStorm
2187 Subscribers
Shop now
186 views
Published a day ago

Neil Oliver delivers this blistering commentary on the WEF jamboree of hypocrisy at Davos: “Hypocrisy with wings. The powerful will do as they please, while we pay for it and keep our mouths shut.”


Farmers are being willfully ignored and their livelihoods destroyed by dreadful governments obsessed with the crass logic of net zero and corporations trying to asset grab farmland. And that’s why farmers are protesting across Europe.


@thecoastguy

@JamesMelville

@GBNEWS


https://x.com/KateMcGahan1/status/1748800761281073496?s=20

Keywords
new world orderdisinformationmisinformationdavosworld economic forumwefhuman depopulationklaus schwab2024 annual meeting

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket