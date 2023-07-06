Alex Jones Details Globalist Plan to Take Down Power Grid

The evil globalists ran Event 201 before the plandemic. They’ve run Cyber Polygon as a pretext exercise to a grid down scenario. Alex lays out how they will blame Trump supporters and or Russians when this goes down.
