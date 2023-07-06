Create New Account
Alex Jones Details Globalist Plan to Take Down Power Grid
Patriotarmyvet
Published 17 hours ago

The evil globalists ran Event 201 before the plandemic. They’ve run Cyber Polygon as a pretext exercise to a grid down scenario. Alex lays out how they will blame Trump supporters and or Russians when this goes down. 

Keywords
alex jonesinfowarsglobalistspower gridgrid downcyber polygon

