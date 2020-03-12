Liver Mass Misdiagnosis and Wedge of Discouragement, Bino Rucker, M.D.

Meet out patient Ellen who is a patient of ours and wanted to get a second opinion from Dr. Rucker. Ellen was worried about a "new" mass that showed up on her liver, which the other Doctor said was a new tumor growth. Dr. Rucker goes over Ellen's previous labs, and in 10 minutes shows Ellen that the growth is not new and should be of no concern.



It could have been a mistake, but what it shows is that each patient should ALWAYS seek out a Medical Doctor who gives the patient individualized care and goes over the patient's history in detail.



Dr. Rucker goes on to talk about the "Wedge of Discouragement". Being in the field of integrative medicine we hear our patient's stories. Unfortunately our patients do encounter the naysayers who think anything alternative is "quackery": Family, Friends, Traditional Doctors. The best tool the naysayers have is the "Wedge of Discouragement". Our patients learn to blaze their own trail, and forget the naysayers. Turn the "Wedge of Discouragement" away and bring in the positive.



For more information call our office at (941) 448-1199 or go to our website at www.ruckerozonedoc.com