Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - July 4, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Jotatay2K4
32 followers
29 views • 10 months ago

Episode 2317 - Did Lexington and Concord start the movement of the revolutionary war? -What is the agenda and mission goals for the new world order? -Are you proud to be an American and will you hold on to your rights? -What are some of the benefits of using HGH stimulate? -Girl is put on the ventilator from vaping. Make sure you address issues you see with the people you care about. -Disney gets busted again for what? -Our leaders are traitors. -How much money is linked in the contract for bird flu shots? -What type of problems are connected with ozempica? -Can bleach table salt and deficiency of salt be life threatening?

Keywords
healthcurrent eventsnutritionpoliticsgodjesuskabbalah
