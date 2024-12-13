© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran's New Unmanned Fighter Jet Shots
Iran has unveiled an unmanned version of its domestic Qaher fighter jet. This was reported by the Iranian news agency Tasnim, citing the director of Iran's Aviation Industries Organization, General Hajefard. The latter noted that "the unmanned version of the Qaher combat aircraft is currently undergoing flight tests and has shown promising results." Hajefard also announced the production of a new combat helicopter for the Navy, which will be unveiled "in the near future."