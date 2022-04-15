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Old Law VS New Testament
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74 views • April 15, 2022
The Old Testament law is full of "laws" that may have made sense to do in the time it was written, which is why the rules were put there to begin with. But not with advancements in technology medicine etc. most of those old rules are pointless now. Are you open enough to see that what really matters is not if we tear down our houses or eat pork, but what comes out of our hearts, what we say and what we do, and what we would do if we knew we could get away with it?
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For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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