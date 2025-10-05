Do You Believe a False Gospel?

While about 2 billion people profess a belief in Jesus, do most accept the true gospel or a false one? The World Council of Churches, the Vatican, and others are working for a type of unity--but is that unity based on the love of the truth or something else? Jesus warned that many would take the broad path that leads to destruction and not the straight and narrow one that leads to life. The Apostle Jude warned Christians to contend earnestly for the original faith, yet relatively few who claim Christianity even know what the original Christians actually believed. The Apostle Paul warned that people, even in his day, were willing to accept a false gospel. Does the Bible show that most will be deceived by signs and lying wonders which are soon to come? Does the New Testament encourage interfaith and ecumenical unity or, as the Apostle Paul wrote, being separate? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie go over these topics and encourage people to learn more about the true gospel of the kingdom of God.





