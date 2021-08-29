© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Masses of accusers & witnesses to Kevin Spacey's pedophile crimes have been killed & evidence vanish
Follow
0
Share
Report
127 views • August 29, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2021).
Monarch Solutions company runs the U.S. government and military. Monarch Solutions’ fallen angel avatar CEO Paul Serene, who uses the clone hybrid human avatar body called Kevin Spacey in Hollywood, is a pedophile cannibal Satanist mass genocide rapist.
The Noah’s days Atlantis 5,000 year old Monarch Solutions company’s pedophile cannibal Satanist fallen angel CEO Paul Serene, who uses his clone human hybrid avatar body called Kevin Spacy in Hollywood, cannot be touched by anyone, even when the thousands of pedophile crimes are proven and broadcasted. Dozens of witnesses and plaintiffs all die. The U.S. Federal government and the DOD military is run by the Monarch Solutions company, so they can only arrest Paul Serene’s clone Kevin Spacey in his place. Because of the heinous atrocious experiments and tortures that these fallen angels conduct in these companies, the military does not want to get involved with them, so they use DARPA to interact with them. DARPA has only 300 employees, but they have an annual 6 billion dollar budget. The actual budget is between 10 to 12 billion dollars. Monarch Solutions and DARPA make the rules for the nation. The 2018 defense budget is claimed to be 700 billion dollars, but this is not true. In reality it is 3.5 to 5 trillion dollars, but it is forbidden to talk about that, because the humans will become extremely angry. Including the population of illegal aliens in the nation, it would come out to 330 thousand dollars per each taxpayer. If you include the Black Ops budgets, it is another 8 trillion dollars, so it would come out to a total of 12 trillion dollars defense budget annually. If they include the secret space fleets and cities on other planets, the tax money being used would come out to many times more which is being used. ACIO’s Pete said that they are using money for pointless things, while there are huge numbers of homelessness and veterans on the streets begging for money. It is the same in China and Europe and Russia and India and every nation. The CIA Al-Qaeda DHS ISIS terrorists are a private army created by the Illuminati NWO black nobility families Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites and their scapegoat servant John McCain and the Satanist witch coven head priestess Hillary Clinton. These fallen angel pedophile vampires like Paul Serene, who wears the cloned human hybrid avatar body of Kevin Spacey, and who is the CEO of Monarch Solutions company, calls the LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magic spirit cooking ritual pedophile cannibal black magic victim human homo-sapiens specie children made in the image of our Almighty God YHWH Jesus as “item number 123456789” (objects) instead by their “person’s name” (human). These fallen angels consider our children as objects instead of as humans. You can see that in the messages they send to me maligning the humanoid species. Their Monarch Solutions company’s military troops are operating in all the nations doing their own thing. They outrank each nations’ military. Their CERN hadron collider is trying to break space dimension, and their reflector reactor in eastern U.S. is trying to break time dimension. Those two machines are connected to each other.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Monarch Solutions company runs the U.S. government and military. Monarch Solutions’ fallen angel avatar CEO Paul Serene, who uses the clone hybrid human avatar body called Kevin Spacey in Hollywood, is a pedophile cannibal Satanist mass genocide rapist.
The Noah’s days Atlantis 5,000 year old Monarch Solutions company’s pedophile cannibal Satanist fallen angel CEO Paul Serene, who uses his clone human hybrid avatar body called Kevin Spacy in Hollywood, cannot be touched by anyone, even when the thousands of pedophile crimes are proven and broadcasted. Dozens of witnesses and plaintiffs all die. The U.S. Federal government and the DOD military is run by the Monarch Solutions company, so they can only arrest Paul Serene’s clone Kevin Spacey in his place. Because of the heinous atrocious experiments and tortures that these fallen angels conduct in these companies, the military does not want to get involved with them, so they use DARPA to interact with them. DARPA has only 300 employees, but they have an annual 6 billion dollar budget. The actual budget is between 10 to 12 billion dollars. Monarch Solutions and DARPA make the rules for the nation. The 2018 defense budget is claimed to be 700 billion dollars, but this is not true. In reality it is 3.5 to 5 trillion dollars, but it is forbidden to talk about that, because the humans will become extremely angry. Including the population of illegal aliens in the nation, it would come out to 330 thousand dollars per each taxpayer. If you include the Black Ops budgets, it is another 8 trillion dollars, so it would come out to a total of 12 trillion dollars defense budget annually. If they include the secret space fleets and cities on other planets, the tax money being used would come out to many times more which is being used. ACIO’s Pete said that they are using money for pointless things, while there are huge numbers of homelessness and veterans on the streets begging for money. It is the same in China and Europe and Russia and India and every nation. The CIA Al-Qaeda DHS ISIS terrorists are a private army created by the Illuminati NWO black nobility families Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites and their scapegoat servant John McCain and the Satanist witch coven head priestess Hillary Clinton. These fallen angel pedophile vampires like Paul Serene, who wears the cloned human hybrid avatar body of Kevin Spacey, and who is the CEO of Monarch Solutions company, calls the LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magic spirit cooking ritual pedophile cannibal black magic victim human homo-sapiens specie children made in the image of our Almighty God YHWH Jesus as “item number 123456789” (objects) instead by their “person’s name” (human). These fallen angels consider our children as objects instead of as humans. You can see that in the messages they send to me maligning the humanoid species. Their Monarch Solutions company’s military troops are operating in all the nations doing their own thing. They outrank each nations’ military. Their CERN hadron collider is trying to break space dimension, and their reflector reactor in eastern U.S. is trying to break time dimension. Those two machines are connected to each other.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.