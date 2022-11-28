Evidence of Active Fighting for Bakhmut in the Zabakhmutka area, November 26.
According to only one front-line hospital of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Bakhmut area, the number of wounded over the past two days amounted to 500 (!) People, three vehicles used to transport them were destroyed per day
