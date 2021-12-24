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Joyeux Noël Professeur Fourtillan ! Il est libre !
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20 views • December 24, 2021
24 décembre 2021 : https://odysee.com/@AgoraTVNEWS:5/71_Joyeux-No%C3%ABl-Professeur-Fourtillan:0
AGORA TVNEWS : https://odysee.com/@AgoraTVNEWS:5
@AgoraTVNEWS
Il était toujours prisonnier entre 4 murs… sans condamnation… dans un état de droit !
Oui, c’est vrai, en France, on fait de la prison sans être jugé, surtout quand on cherche le bien de l’humanité.
Bienvenue en France, pays de « droit et de liberté » !
http://verite-covid19.fr
https://fonds-josefa.org/ => https://web.archive.org/web/20210905084904/https://fonds-josefa.org/
Le scandale de l'aluminium :
https://web.archive.org/web/20210415144327/https://fonds-josefa.org/scandale-aluminium/
Certificat d'expertise : https://web.archive.org/web/20210415144327/https://fonds-josefa.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Certificat_expertise_aluminium.pdf
AGORA TVNEWS : https://odysee.com/@AgoraTVNEWS:5
@AgoraTVNEWS
Il était toujours prisonnier entre 4 murs… sans condamnation… dans un état de droit !
Oui, c’est vrai, en France, on fait de la prison sans être jugé, surtout quand on cherche le bien de l’humanité.
Bienvenue en France, pays de « droit et de liberté » !
http://verite-covid19.fr
https://fonds-josefa.org/ => https://web.archive.org/web/20210905084904/https://fonds-josefa.org/
Le scandale de l'aluminium :
https://web.archive.org/web/20210415144327/https://fonds-josefa.org/scandale-aluminium/
Certificat d'expertise : https://web.archive.org/web/20210415144327/https://fonds-josefa.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Certificat_expertise_aluminium.pdf
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