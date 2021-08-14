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Interviewing MY dad, Eric Roseland, about my family's NASA connection...
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10 views • August 14, 2021
A rare in-studio interview with my dad, Eric Roseland, about my family's NASA connection and a lot more...
📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/254-eric-roseland
1:02 Christianity vs statism
32:36 Interview starts
35:36 What is something your father (my grandfather) taught you?
36:42 An American child in Germany
40:52 What was a book that influenced you?
45:15 My grandfather’s career as a rocket scientist for NASA
52:14 Were the moon landings faked?
56:16 Our family's proclivity toward the technological
1:00:25 When was a time in your life when you thought you were going to die?
1:04:34 Thoughts on the Vietnam war
1:06:00 Thoughts on becoming a father
1:08:14 Moving to Colorado - living in a haunted house (discussed in my interview with my mom)
1:11:30 From database administrator to Walmart stocker
1:19:43 Losing a son to world travel
1:23:18 His science fiction novel, Back Time
Please excuse my father’s “ahhing” and the occasional background noise, courtesy of my wife’s ferocious little Pomeranian.
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
https://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://roselandj.medium.com/
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f916013d3e35b1fdf9d25db488ec9ea5cd15b434
on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jroseland/
on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/254-eric-roseland
1:02 Christianity vs statism
32:36 Interview starts
35:36 What is something your father (my grandfather) taught you?
36:42 An American child in Germany
40:52 What was a book that influenced you?
45:15 My grandfather’s career as a rocket scientist for NASA
52:14 Were the moon landings faked?
56:16 Our family's proclivity toward the technological
1:00:25 When was a time in your life when you thought you were going to die?
1:04:34 Thoughts on the Vietnam war
1:06:00 Thoughts on becoming a father
1:08:14 Moving to Colorado - living in a haunted house (discussed in my interview with my mom)
1:11:30 From database administrator to Walmart stocker
1:19:43 Losing a son to world travel
1:23:18 His science fiction novel, Back Time
Please excuse my father’s “ahhing” and the occasional background noise, courtesy of my wife’s ferocious little Pomeranian.
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
https://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://roselandj.medium.com/
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f916013d3e35b1fdf9d25db488ec9ea5cd15b434
on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jroseland/
on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
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