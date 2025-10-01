© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Federal Government Shutdown 2025: Hundreds of Thousands of Workers Furloughed
Description:
The US federal government shutdown began on October 1, 2025, after Congress failed to pass a funding bill. This has left hundreds of thousands of federal employees furloughed without pay, while essential services continue on minimal operations. Major disputes over healthcare subsidies and federal spending caused the deadlock. Stay updated on the latest impact and developments with News Plus Globe.
