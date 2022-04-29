© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clay Travis Says Twitter Is Adjusting Their ‘Rigged’ Algorithms Before Elon Arrives
Follow
0
Share
Report
45 views • April 29, 2022
“I think we’re seeing some of these restrictions taken off and the result is you’re seeing, what conservatives have argued for a long time, that this was a rigged social media game”
#BigTechTyranny #BigTechCensorship #Twitter #TwitterCensorship
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
#BigTechTyranny #BigTechCensorship #Twitter #TwitterCensorship
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.