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CHOOSE LIFE AND BLESSING PT 2: Deuteronomy 30:1-20; 6:4-5; Exodus 20:5,6, 20210221
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20 views • February 21, 2021
Sunday, February 21, 2021:
Following the lessons on Blessings for Obeying and Trusting GOD, we focus on Choosing Life and Blessings (Heaven) or Death and Evil (Lake of Fire) that our Heavenly Father has promised those who obey or continue in their sin. Solution? Show Genuine Repentance toward GOD and Faith toward our LORD Jesus Christ.
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Following the lessons on Blessings for Obeying and Trusting GOD, we focus on Choosing Life and Blessings (Heaven) or Death and Evil (Lake of Fire) that our Heavenly Father has promised those who obey or continue in their sin. Solution? Show Genuine Repentance toward GOD and Faith toward our LORD Jesus Christ.
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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