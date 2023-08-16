Create New Account
DRAWING THE LINE
Published a day ago

Truth be told, pop psychology ever since days of John Lilly and his cia LSD float tank isolation experiments (which led dolphins to suicide) continues to manipulate the "minds of the masses" with preposterous notions that split common sense(s) from the higher neural centre (which perceives unity of big picture).  SUBSCRIBE to metatalknews.com JOIN 45toRevive.com

Keywords
orientationcultural archivecultural stability

