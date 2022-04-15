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Zaid Hamid: globalists need WWIII to reset the world [Chinese subtitle] 扎伊德·哈米德：全球主義者需要第三次世界大戰以重構世界
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52 views • April 15, 2022
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Zaid Hamid's interview to Salaamedia about Ukraine Russia war and its possible escalation into WWIII〉，頻道「BrassTacks Ghazwa e Hind Channel」，2022年3月1日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VLZip2nBkjs
原影片出處：〈Zaid Hamid's interview to Salaamedia about Ukraine Russia war and its possible escalation into WWIII〉，頻道「BrassTacks Ghazwa e Hind Channel」，2022年3月1日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VLZip2nBkjs
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