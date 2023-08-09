Create New Account
Decentralization: The Cure for Polarization
Tenth Amendment Center
Everywhere you turn, it seems like people are at each other’s throats. Everything has gotten political - and it’s only going to keep getting worse. Unless, of course, the people see the source of the problem - consolidation and factions and factions and consolidation - and take action to reject it.


Path to Liberty: August 9, 2023


freedomlibertyconstitutionfounding fatherslibertarianfoundersfederalism10th amendmentdecentralize

