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Who Wrote the Bible? ~ Billy Crone ~ Prophecy Watchers.
WatchmanWes777
WatchmanWes777
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37 views • December 30, 2019
I've heard it said that Jesus could be one of only three things . . . a liar, a lunatic, or Almighty God! So when we're told that the entire Bible was inspired and written by God Himself with the help of His prophets, why should we doubt it? Yet many skeptics do. So how can we prove them wrong? Gary is joined by Billy Crone to make a case that the Word of God is accurate down to the very last letter. It's a one-of-a-kind book that has survived the centuries, preserved for us by the Jewish scribes in amazing ways. Evidence for the God of the Bible's authorship lies in science, in archaeology, in history and of course in PROPHECY! If you know the future and you bring it to pass, you must be God! See the latest undeniable evidence from Billy's new research, direct from the Land of Israel.
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flat earthbible prophecyend times
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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