Rubbery bloodclots and IG Farben !!

Rubber is the devil's milk!!

We've all seen these rubbery clots, it wasn't just coagulated blood, it was something elastic, polymer strings.

IG Farben was the financer of WW2, the rubber and pharmaceutical industry! After the Nuremberg trials with very mild sentences, the same evil people took back their positions with Hoechst, Bayer, Agfa and BASF, all part of IG Farben (interessen gemeinschaft) they also made nylon.

I see the link between those rubbery clots and IG Farben's rubber industry and crimes against humanity.

Possible?



