🔥 Climate Change & Fungal Infections – A Growing Threat 🍄

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🌍 Could Climate Change Be Fueling a Rise in Dangerous Fungal Infections? 😨🦠
🤝🧑Fungi are evolving—and scientists are sounding the alarm! Let’s dive into this emerging threat with Neil Gow, a British microbiologist and former Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Exeter. 🚨🔬
🦠 What’s happening?
🌡️ Rising temperatures are allowing fungi—once unable to survive at human body temperature (37°C)—to adapt and thrive in new environments.
🔍 Scientists are identifying fungi infecting humans for the first time, raising serious health concerns.
🔥 Prolonged heatwaves are accelerating fungal evolution, making them more resistant and potentially more infectious than ever before!
🤯 Could climate change be fueling the rise of super fungi and triggering a new health crisis? 🌎
👇 Share your thoughts! Are we prepared for this growing threat? 💬🧐
📎 Or learn more about this intrigue topic by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 👆