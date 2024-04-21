Create New Account
Mike Benz · "Ukraine Aid" defense funding is a lie. It's "Seize Eurasia" funds.
Mike Benz · "Ukraine Aid" defense funding is a lie. It's "Seize Eurasia" offense funds. As long as "Seize Eurasia" is Blob policy, it will be trillions to Ukraine & doom to all who oppose.


Trump was impeached over Ukraine military "aid" 3 yrs before 2022's war. This is what FISA is about👇


@MikeBenzCyber

https://x.com/MikeBenzCyber/status/1781798797019910234

