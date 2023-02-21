Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Demonstration at Pfizer HQ in New York
461 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

#HappeningNow A medical freedom rally is taking place outside of #Pfizer World Headquarters in NYC. Signs brought in tribute to the vaccine injured. #vaccineinjuries #protest #news

https://twitter.com/NJEGmedia/status/1627006554162491397?cxt=HHwWisCzwef1pJQtAAAA

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1



Keywords
new yorkhqfreedom rallypfizer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket