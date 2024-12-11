Public Private Diferentiation - Weaponization of Snitch culture - communist weapon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
S1 EP 59 - Public Private Diferentiation - Weaponization of Snitch culture -Be an example - stop snitch culture in it tracks. Starve the communist beast.
I explain what the point of communist snitch culture. We must take a stand and stop contributing to the problem. Seperate public from private life. Be an example.