Dr Jennifer Daniels - Nature's Quercetin, Monkeypox & Cow Foot Soup on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (05.23.22)

Nature’s quercetin is onions.



Vaccines are grown on monkey kidney cells. If you got a childhood vaccines, or got a flu or COVID shot, you have monkey cell antigens. Contemporary poxs (chicken. shingles, genital herpes) are all called chicken pox. Another renaming situation in medicine. No virus involved in the blisters. Caused by malnutrition. Eat chicken, beef skin or pigs feet, 4 oz. a week, to get connective tissue and avoid pox blisters. Don’t get a test for monkey pox. You will test positive if you’ve ever had a vaccine.



Government wants ability to restrain people’s movements without a trial or due process.



Best meat to eat to grow muscle mass? Eat top round beef (the butt). Exercise is very important. For booty, do downward dog to upward dog, and repeat multiple times. Or do stepladder for thigh and butt muscle. Patrick stands on one leg and lifts the other up, and repeats with other leg, to grow his butt.



Making bitters - They work on gall bladder, liver. Then go to lymphatics, connective tissue.



Listener has a friend that’s had discolored legs for 15 years. Rub Vick’s VapoRub knees down to the toes once a day. Heel raises, work up to 75 raises a day.



Why salt sharply increase the burning pain of ulcers? Salt on a wound.



Listener has swollen lymph nodes on neck sometimes.



Listener with retinitis pigmentosa wants a natural way to dilate the pupils. Enable the eye to balance itself. Use ginger eye wash to clean out the muscles. 15 slices of ginger, 1.5 cups water, simmer 10 minutes, strain. Refrigerate for up to 4 days. Add 1 tsp. ginger solution to 1 cup distilled water. Do eye washes 2-3x/week. Can use full strength if you can tolerate it.



For sinus issues, stop every piece of dairy. Cow foot soup-pressure cook 2 hours. 1-2 cups per day.



Could parasites cause dementia? If poop and breath smell alike – means she’s constipated. Give pig brain for the dementia.



Listener with sciatica for 2 weeks. Stop what she’s doing. Eat chicken feet or pig tail.



For a heart attack, mix 1 tbs cayenne in ¼ cup apple cider vinegar. Take a gulp, or give in a dropper. Follow with more water. Root cause of the heart attack is dehydration.



68 y.o. man with fingers locking up. Increase vegetables & water. It’s a hydration problem. Drink 1 quart per 60 lbs.



Man had an enlarged lymph node in neck for 2 years. Put turpentine or Vick’s on the lump. Eliminate all dairy. Move neck up & down and left & right.



Father with intentional palsy. Pig brain – 2 oz./day with vegetables and starch. Black squid ink- has dopamine and melanin – 1 tsp. in 1-2 cups of water, take with starch.



Best way to increase testosterone in men? Eat bull testicles.



Dental issues – Cow foot soup. Himalayan mint or charcoal toothpaste or baking soda and salt. How to heal a tooth ache? Brush and floss. Apply clove oil for symptom relief. Eat cow foot soup to heal underlying cause.



Sudden increase in heart rate. Needs water or salt.



Dr. Daniels started with Megahome Countertop Distiller – makes 3 gallons/day. Now uses plumbed in Durastill – makes 8 gallons/day.



Homemade gelatin. Make herbal tea and use that to make the gelatin. Great Lakes Gelatin good. Use 1 cup gelatin, ¾ c sugar.



Bright yellow urine after B complex vitamins.



At least 40 nutrients lacking in vegan diet that are found in meat. Especially lacking collagen, Vitamin B12, selenium. Fetus can rob mother for anything it needs. Explains why newborns are so healthy and baby brain in Moms.



Can Type 1 diabetics be healed? Best help is to get rid of processed food, exercise. Pancreas is actually injured. Boil up all cow organs and eat the broth.



Use turpentine on toenails to clear them up.



Any benefit in taking dessicated beef organs?



Should fat in cow foot soup be skimmed off? Only if overweight. Can use it in lieu of other fat in cooking.



Listener with long labia wants to firm them up. Do upward dog to downward dog repetitively. Apply castor oil.



Exercises to increase elimination? Deep breath in, exhale, pull belly button in to rib cage. Should feel the contraction.







