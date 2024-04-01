Create New Account
2024 US presidential election_ Biden and Trump favourites to face each other
Andremarata11
Published Yesterday

The 2024 US Presidential election is starting to look a lot like 2020 – a rematch between former President Donald Trump, and current President Joe Biden. But, aside from familiar candidates, that’s where the similarities end. The 2024 US Presidential election is starting to look a lot like 2020 – a rematch between former President Donald Trump, and current President Joe Biden. But, aside from familiar candidates, that’s where the similarities end. Al Jazeera’s Kimberly Halkett reports from The White House. Al Jazeera’s Kimberly Halkett reports from The White House.

trumpelectionbidenpresidtian

