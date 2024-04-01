2024 US presidential election_ Biden and Trump favourites to face each other

The 2024 US Presidential election is starting to look a lot like 2020 – a rematch between former President Donald Trump, and current President Joe Biden. But, aside from familiar candidates, that’s where the similarities end.
The 2024 US Presidential election is starting to look a lot like 2020 – a rematch between former President Donald Trump, and current President Joe Biden. But, aside from familiar candidates, that’s where the similarities end.
Al Jazeera’s Kimberly Halkett reports from The White House.
Al Jazeera’s Kimberly Halkett reports from The White House.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.