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'VACCIDENTS' NOW WRECKING ROADWAYS WITH STROKED-OUT VACCINE TAKERS LOSING BRAIN FUNCTION
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135 views • April 29, 2021
More Zombie Fun For All. Drivers are having "mini strokes" behind the wheel. Insurance rates will be rising. Think about it, not just cars...planes, trains, automobiles, trucks, surgeons, heavy equipment, cops? Holy crap.
Source: Natural News: https://www.bitchute.com/video/xeVXey5yveCG/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
Source: Natural News: https://www.bitchute.com/video/xeVXey5yveCG/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
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