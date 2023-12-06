SHaDoWCa7 sings America the Beautiful

www.SHaDoWCa7.com
SHaDoWCa7 originally uploaded this video on August 15, 2012.
No, they are not twins; there is only one SHaDoWCa7.
---------------------------------------------------------------
Lyrics: America the Beautiful
O beautiful for spacious skies,
For amber waves of grain,
For purple mountain majesties
Above the fruited plain!
America! America!
God shed His Grace on thee,
And crown thy good with brotherhood
From sea to shining sea!
O beautiful for pilgrim feet
Whose stern impassioned stress
A thoroughfare of freedom beat
Across the wilderness!
America! America!
God mend thine every flaw,
Confirm thy soul in self-control,
Thy liberty in law!
O beautiful for heroes proved
In liberating strife.
Who more than self their country loved
And mercy more than life!
America! America!
May God thy gold refine
Till all success be nobleness
And every gain divine!
O beautiful for patriot dream
That sees beyond the years
Thine alabaster cities gleam
Undimmed by human tears!
America! America!
God shed His Grace on thee
And crown thy good with brotherhood
From sea to shining sea!
America! America!
God shed His Grace on thee
Till selfish gain no longer stain
The banner of the free!
