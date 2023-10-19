Create New Account
Al Jazeera Newsfeed 13-year-old girl who wanted to be a singer killed in Gaza (mirrored)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-

https://youtu.be/g3388IE_0BY?si=lQ_RcdjjXXgvtwhO

 19 October 2023 #Aljazeeraenglish #News13-year-old Hala Abu Sa’da dreamed of becoming a singer. She was killed by an Israeli air strike which destroyed her house in the besieged Gaza Strip.


