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Big pharma reframed the failure of OxyContin as "breakthrough" pain...
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61 views • November 08, 2021
The solution they sold was, of course, MORE OxyContin and the results were cataclysmic - nearly 500,000 dead from the opioid crisis since 1999 and millions more lives and families ravaged by addiction.
Now, on the news, we hear about the "breakthrough" COVID cases among the vaccinated. And the solution, ominously, is similar...
Learn and countenance the sordid history of the pharmaceutical-medical-science industrial complex because "the past unexamined is the future, unrelenting" - to quote philosopher @StefanMolyneux.
The clip is from the illuminative and excellent-produced new series "Dopesick" from Hulu (surprisingly), check out its trailer https://youtu.be/ee5_yqL6WTo
Now, on the news, we hear about the "breakthrough" COVID cases among the vaccinated. And the solution, ominously, is similar...
Learn and countenance the sordid history of the pharmaceutical-medical-science industrial complex because "the past unexamined is the future, unrelenting" - to quote philosopher @StefanMolyneux.
The clip is from the illuminative and excellent-produced new series "Dopesick" from Hulu (surprisingly), check out its trailer https://youtu.be/ee5_yqL6WTo
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