DON'T YOU FORGET ABOUT ME ₪ [WTC 7]

The research team produced a simulation that replicated the structural fire loading conditions of WTC7 on September 11, 2001, supplemented by data from the National Institute of Science and Technology’s collapse initiation hypothesis. The researchers have dismissed the findings of Government officials in 2008 that the building fell due to “uncontrolled building fires” because they couldn't lead to the near-simultaneous failure of every column in the building below Floor 17." See also:





Collapse of World Trade Center Building 7 presentation by Dr. Hulsey at the UoA Fairbanks:





WTC7 Progress Report





WTC7 Progress Statement





The evidence we have shows the building did not have serious damage from tower debris and it did not have significant fires in it before it collapsed in less than 3 seconds. It was a hardened building designed as the NYC's emergency command and control station in case of emergency.





'Didn't the official report list structural damage fro.cthr collapse of the WTS1 and 2 that allowed a fire to weaken the rest of the supports that caused the collapse?'





Yes. It’s not a mystery:





