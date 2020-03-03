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Tommy Robinson Nicked For Apprehending A Child Molester
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13 views • March 03, 2020
Taken from Tommy's youtube channel, with permission to share given. Please visit Tommy Robinson website at https://tr.news for all Tommy's content.
You are defending your daughter's honour by confronting the molester, and the police show up to arrest you. This is how bad the level of decay in Britain's legal system. Are you aware of the rampant cases of child grooming in Britain?
You are defending your daughter's honour by confronting the molester, and the police show up to arrest you. This is how bad the level of decay in Britain's legal system. Are you aware of the rampant cases of child grooming in Britain?
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