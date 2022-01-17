© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Stew Peters Show 01. 17. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
Follow
7
Share
Report
741 views • January 17, 2022
Scott Quiner Update: Criminal Investigation Into Doctors, How They're KILLING, Payoffs for MURDER!
Last week, the doctors at Mercy called Anne and tried to browbeat her into letting Scott be taken off a ventilator to die. hey were going to unplug Scott Quiner from life at high noon on Thursday, and that was that. Anne’s only shot was to take things to court: The court of law, and the court of public opinion. After we had Anne on to tell her story, Mercy Hospital was barraged with what we’re told was thousands of phone calls and emails. Thomas Renz is an attorney. You’ve heard him on this show before. He’s been filing legal challenges all over the country against coronavirus tyranny and he joins us today.
Rita Kroon heard our segment about Scott and reached out to us recently. She had this to say. “My husband was a patient at Mercy Hospital from November 26 through December 9, 2021. We had both tested positive [for] SARS-Cov-2 and Covid-19 was detected. Burt was not vaccinated and received negligent care at best. He lost 15 pounds in 10 days because the hospital staff withheld all fluids. I was not allowed to see him except one time, because of one compassionate nurse who on December 4 told me “I am going to bend the rules. Do you want to see your husband?”". He died in the Hospital's care.
So we’ve seen this pattern play out, over and over and over again. Patients head to the hospital with a Covid case, their condition rapidly declines, they’re put on a ventilator, and they die. Why does this keep happening? One possible reason is this drug they keep giving them, Remdesivir. More than a year ago, even the World Health Organization said that Remdesivir shouldn’t be used, in ANY Covid cases, because here’s no evidence that it’s helpful and a lot of evidence that it causes deadly kidney failure, among other things. But hospitals keep using it, even while they move heaven and earth to keep patients from using ivermectin, which at a minimum is completely harmless even if it doesn’t work, and there’s quite a bit of evidence that its does work. But it’s not just Remdesivir that is causing patients to die. Dr. Brian Ardis joins us to talk about what’s causing patients to die so frequently in our pro-death hospitals.
Dr. Lee Vliet joins Stew Peters to blast open and expose the corrupt federal operation to kill off Covid-19 patients by paying off doctors and hospitals with financial incentive. Dr. Lee Vliet joins us.
Stew announces the airing of new premium content featuring your favourite dissident doctor, Dr. Jane Ruby! Become a premium user for access to the full show, extended Stew Peters interviews, behind-the-scenes content and MORE! http://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding
Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: https://linktr.ee/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Last week, the doctors at Mercy called Anne and tried to browbeat her into letting Scott be taken off a ventilator to die. hey were going to unplug Scott Quiner from life at high noon on Thursday, and that was that. Anne’s only shot was to take things to court: The court of law, and the court of public opinion. After we had Anne on to tell her story, Mercy Hospital was barraged with what we’re told was thousands of phone calls and emails. Thomas Renz is an attorney. You’ve heard him on this show before. He’s been filing legal challenges all over the country against coronavirus tyranny and he joins us today.
Rita Kroon heard our segment about Scott and reached out to us recently. She had this to say. “My husband was a patient at Mercy Hospital from November 26 through December 9, 2021. We had both tested positive [for] SARS-Cov-2 and Covid-19 was detected. Burt was not vaccinated and received negligent care at best. He lost 15 pounds in 10 days because the hospital staff withheld all fluids. I was not allowed to see him except one time, because of one compassionate nurse who on December 4 told me “I am going to bend the rules. Do you want to see your husband?”". He died in the Hospital's care.
So we’ve seen this pattern play out, over and over and over again. Patients head to the hospital with a Covid case, their condition rapidly declines, they’re put on a ventilator, and they die. Why does this keep happening? One possible reason is this drug they keep giving them, Remdesivir. More than a year ago, even the World Health Organization said that Remdesivir shouldn’t be used, in ANY Covid cases, because here’s no evidence that it’s helpful and a lot of evidence that it causes deadly kidney failure, among other things. But hospitals keep using it, even while they move heaven and earth to keep patients from using ivermectin, which at a minimum is completely harmless even if it doesn’t work, and there’s quite a bit of evidence that its does work. But it’s not just Remdesivir that is causing patients to die. Dr. Brian Ardis joins us to talk about what’s causing patients to die so frequently in our pro-death hospitals.
Dr. Lee Vliet joins Stew Peters to blast open and expose the corrupt federal operation to kill off Covid-19 patients by paying off doctors and hospitals with financial incentive. Dr. Lee Vliet joins us.
Stew announces the airing of new premium content featuring your favourite dissident doctor, Dr. Jane Ruby! Become a premium user for access to the full show, extended Stew Peters interviews, behind-the-scenes content and MORE! http://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding
Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: https://linktr.ee/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.