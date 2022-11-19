Swedish Actress Karin Brauns passed away at the age of 32...💉

Source https://t.me/covidbc/6543 She was fully vaxxed according to her FB friend Jim Fogerty



Born an artist, the Swedish & Latvian grew up in Norrkoping, Sweden and she lived in England, New Zealand & Australia. She was based in Los Angeles, California. Karin had an early passion for acting and she modeled around the world since the age of nineteen. Karin was a SAG-Aftra actress & professional model. She is credited with shows such as; New Girl, Young & Hungry, Matador, Sangre Negra and more.

Source:

https://www.soapoperanews.net/2022/06/actress-karin-brauns-passed-away-at-32.html

