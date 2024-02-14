Create New Account
Fear or Love?
ALLATRA TV
Published 15 days ago

When a person begins to study himself, he is confronted with unexpected manifestations of his consciousness. Thanks to observations, a person begins to understand where the fear "for himself" comes from, the fear of losing his own importance, his own power over someone. What is the true reason for the emergence of such fears in a human being? What is their nature? What happens when people are united based on fear? What happens when people are united based on the Love for God and for each other?Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org

Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra

#fear #selfexploration #temptation

Keywords
fearloveconsciousnesstemptationself exploration

