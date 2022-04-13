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Ep. 679 – Middle Schoolers Yell ‘Brown Power’ While Attacking White Kid
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61 views • April 13, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start in Coconut Creek, Florida, where a white middle schooler is recovering after being attacked in the school parking lot by five students who yelled "brown power" while they beat him up.
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🇺🇸 Support The Show! | https://bit.ly/3m3cpm4
📲 Download the FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2022
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