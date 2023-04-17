Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mr. Miles has given the best to our fellow fighters, but he lost freedom and is locked in jail. We feel very upset about this
4 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 19 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2ejooi4863

04/15/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

Brother David gives some updates of Miles Guo. He is safe and has been good. Food in the detention center is almost the same as before. He remains in good mental health. He caught a little cold several days ago, but has recovered. Mr. Miles has given the best to our fellow fighters, but he lost freedom and is locked in jail. We feel very upset about this.


04/15/2023 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

长岛哥更新郭先生近况。郭先生很安全，一直很好。拘押中心的伙食和之前差不多. 他精神状态很好。前几天有点感冒，现在已经恢复了。郭先生将最好的给了战友，但自己却深陷囹圄，令我们感到很难过。



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket