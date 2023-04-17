https://gettr.com/post/p2ejooi4863

04/15/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

Brother David gives some updates of Miles Guo. He is safe and has been good. Food in the detention center is almost the same as before. He remains in good mental health. He caught a little cold several days ago, but has recovered. Mr. Miles has given the best to our fellow fighters, but he lost freedom and is locked in jail. We feel very upset about this.





04/15/2023 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

长岛哥更新郭先生近况。郭先生很安全，一直很好。拘押中心的伙食和之前差不多. 他精神状态很好。前几天有点感冒，现在已经恢复了。郭先生将最好的给了战友，但自己却深陷囹圄，令我们感到很难过。





