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Official Trailer - The Truth About Vaccines 2020 | COMING OCTOBER 13, 2020
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44133 views • September 30, 2020
The Truth About Vaccines docu-series is COMING SOON! Secure your free, virtual seat for the 10-day online health event right here. ➡️ http://bit.ly/fall-ttav2020
You may or may not have heard much about this highly argued topic, but you definitely will after this "Coronavirus quarantine" is all over. In light of the current coronavirus pandemic, doctors are weighing in, the media is weighing in, and even the government is weighing in and discussing the possibility that the coronavirus vaccine might be mandatory for everyone in the USA!
States like California have already enacted forced vaccine legislation for children to attend school (both public AND private). In light of the current climate of fear and panic, it’s not a stretch of the imagination to think that legislation could be passed which requires “proof of vaccines” to travel or even assemble in a public place.
It’s time to educate yourself and your family about this vitally important issue!
Our brilliant team behind some of the most successful health documentary series in history has turned its eye firmly to investigating the “pro vs. anti” vaccine safety debate.
We've pulled together more than 60 of the foremost experts on the planet to give you a “no holds barred” look at the vaccine debate so you can get the very best information for your own family.
Our explosive 10 episode docu-series, “The Truth About Vaccines 2020,” is coming soon and you can watch it 100% for free. ➡️ http://bit.ly/fall-ttav2020
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What you will learn in this educational 10-episode series:
*THE HISTORY OF VACCINES*
Vaccination programs are given credit for eradicating some of the most devastating illnesses of the past, but they’re no longer immune to controversy of their own.
*VACCINE RISKS and SAFETY CONCERNS*
Concerns about vaccine injuries, mercury toxicity, and autism have increased substantially in recent years, and public debate is once again heating up.
*FULL LIST of OPTIONS and ALTERNATIVES*
You don’t have to pro- or anti-vaccine anymore. New options are available to guard against serious illness, based on your unique situation and risk factors.
*MANDATORY/FORCED VACCINATION LEGISLATION*
Our health freedoms are being silently trampled on. We must not allow Big Pharma to take away our constitutional right to choose.
*COVID-19 IMPACT*
Is a Coronavirus vaccine coming? Is it necessary? Can we protect ourselves from it naturally? We will address all of these questions.
*...AND SO MUCH MORE*
Register NOW to watch all 10 episodes of “The Truth About Vaccines” for FREE starting October 13. ➡️ http://bit.ly/fall-ttav2020
You may or may not have heard much about this highly argued topic, but you definitely will after this "Coronavirus quarantine" is all over. In light of the current coronavirus pandemic, doctors are weighing in, the media is weighing in, and even the government is weighing in and discussing the possibility that the coronavirus vaccine might be mandatory for everyone in the USA!
States like California have already enacted forced vaccine legislation for children to attend school (both public AND private). In light of the current climate of fear and panic, it’s not a stretch of the imagination to think that legislation could be passed which requires “proof of vaccines” to travel or even assemble in a public place.
It’s time to educate yourself and your family about this vitally important issue!
Our brilliant team behind some of the most successful health documentary series in history has turned its eye firmly to investigating the “pro vs. anti” vaccine safety debate.
We've pulled together more than 60 of the foremost experts on the planet to give you a “no holds barred” look at the vaccine debate so you can get the very best information for your own family.
Our explosive 10 episode docu-series, “The Truth About Vaccines 2020,” is coming soon and you can watch it 100% for free. ➡️ http://bit.ly/fall-ttav2020
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
What you will learn in this educational 10-episode series:
*THE HISTORY OF VACCINES*
Vaccination programs are given credit for eradicating some of the most devastating illnesses of the past, but they’re no longer immune to controversy of their own.
*VACCINE RISKS and SAFETY CONCERNS*
Concerns about vaccine injuries, mercury toxicity, and autism have increased substantially in recent years, and public debate is once again heating up.
*FULL LIST of OPTIONS and ALTERNATIVES*
You don’t have to pro- or anti-vaccine anymore. New options are available to guard against serious illness, based on your unique situation and risk factors.
*MANDATORY/FORCED VACCINATION LEGISLATION*
Our health freedoms are being silently trampled on. We must not allow Big Pharma to take away our constitutional right to choose.
*COVID-19 IMPACT*
Is a Coronavirus vaccine coming? Is it necessary? Can we protect ourselves from it naturally? We will address all of these questions.
*...AND SO MUCH MORE*
Register NOW to watch all 10 episodes of “The Truth About Vaccines” for FREE starting October 13. ➡️ http://bit.ly/fall-ttav2020
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