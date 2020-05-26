© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vaccines, the Devil, and Transhumanism
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • May 26, 2020
In this video, I examine how I see the Transhumanist, the real Transhuminists, conspiracy to change Mankind into Not-Mankind; when it was attempted in the past, and what might be coming in the future. There will be a second part to this which will examine closely the genetic engineering presently going on and how it relates to the Phantasm virus that has terrified the whole earth.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.